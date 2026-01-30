  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential quarter Libella

Residential quarter Libella

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$705,343
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 39162
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1261704782
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

This new development is our most exclusive development in the Estepona area located just above the Selwo Park. A new project of beautiful apartments and penthouses in Estepona. All of the 26 units that are for sale during this first phase have incredible sea views. You have the options from 2 bedroom duplex apartments to spectacular 3 bed penthouses. All the properties come with underfloor heating and will be equipped and finished with the latest high-end materials. The communal areas of this new residential project include a social club, stunning swimming pool, spa and a restaurant. Being in the Estepona area means you are close to spectacular beaches, all local amenities including schools, health care, shops, bars/restaurants, banking, and water sports. Spacious homes enjoy outstanding sea views combined with resort style living. Amenities include a gastrothéque, climatized pool, saunas and multi-purpose rooms. This promotion is located in a privileged location, surrounded by green areas. The plot has easy access to the A7 road which easily connects to the ports of Sotogrande and Puerto Banus in Marbella.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,04M
Residential quarter Octavia
Malaga, Spain
from
$2,45M
Residential quarter Abril
Casares, Spain
from
$486,914
Residential quarter Soto Vista
Manilva, Spain
from
$2,58M
Residential quarter Spinto Blu
Casares, Spain
from
$1,37M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Libella
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$705,343
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Show all Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Residential quarter Madroñal Manresa
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,63M
VILLA WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN MADROÑAL. Once completed, the market value of a similar project will range between 10,000,000 and 11,500,000 euros. The price of a comparable villa from other developers starts at 7.500.000 euros. This investment model allows our clients to become master …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$924,166
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Altura 160
Residential quarter Altura 160
Residential quarter Altura 160
Residential quarter Altura 160
Residential quarter Altura 160
Show all Residential quarter Altura 160
Residential quarter Altura 160
Benahavis, Spain
from
$567,687
New apartaments promotion located in the Benahavís area, 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room. The new residential will share the enjoyment of its current four swimming pools with its extensive gardens, fountains and bar, all in a private guarded area, with exclusive …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications