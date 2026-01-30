  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Manilva
  4. Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II

Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II

Manilva, Spain
from
$452,785
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 39595
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 690887310
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva

About the complex

Pure Sun Residences is a development of two and three-bedroom apartments in a magnificent urbanisation in an extraordinary location. The project combines modern design architecture with perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its extensive gardens and communal leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a resort concept. Pure Sun will have 159 homes, 50 of them in the first phase. The apartments have been designed with an ideal layout with large spaces and terraces designed to be an extension of the home. The orientation of the development and its strategic location allow the views and the sun to be the main protagonists of the terraces. One of the most attractive features of Pure Sun are its sea views: thanks to its strategic location and the configuration of the development, this project has open views of the sea, from sunrise to sunset. At Pure Sun, the spacious communal areas have been designed to offer a wide range of amenities, services and entertainment for everyone. The list of elements in these areas is designed so that you can enjoy this residential development whatever your lifestyle. Each apartment has a large terrace, the centrepiece of the whole with a spacious extension to the property with magnificent views. The location and surroundings are another of the great attractions of Pure Sun, which boasts unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea. The architectural team has carried out a study of the surroundings and the location which, together with an ideal ratio between constructed and useful surface area, make these flats ideal. In addition, Pure Sun has a wide range of free customisation options, grouped into three collections of colours and materials: Earth Collection, Sea Collection and Air Collection, designed to give your home the perfect finish for your taste and lifestyle. PureSun is located in Manilva (Malaga), a unique municipality for its location, culture and gastronomy, just a few minutes from some of the best beaches on the Costa del Sol and all services. It is also a perfect place for golf lovers. Just a few minutes away is La Duquesa golf course, less than 9 km from Estepona Golf, Doña Julia, Azata Golf and Valle Romano Golf, all with 18 holes and only 12 km from the renowned Finca Cortesín Golf Club.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa Eco Agua
Bel Air, Spain
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter Era Residence
Estepona, Spain
from
$567,687
Residential quarter Macan Beach Residences
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,18M
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$314,980
Residential quarter Paraiso de Azahar
Estepona, Spain
from
$563,137
You are viewing
Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences I y II
Manilva, Spain
from
$452,785
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Show all Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Manilva, Spain
from
$398,177
When you decide to take a few days to rest, to forget about the day to day work, the city and stress, it is often said that these are days of disconnection. We want to raise this term to its maximum power. In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Show all Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,77M
This luxurious property, designed by a renowned architectural firm and developed by Nordic Group, exemplifies modern Scandinavian elegance combined with supreme comfort. With an impressive 648 square meters spread over three floors, this villa offers abundant natural light and stunning view…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Show all Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2023
Marbella Lake, a private modern development at the heart of Golf Valley, in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 kilometres from Puerto Banús. This new development comprises 98 apartments distributed throughout several three storey buildings in contemporary Mediterranean style. The 2 and 3 bedroom apar…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications