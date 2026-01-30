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Residential quarter SkyVilla 6

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$12,97M
;
20
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ID: 39271
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 661156410
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

A villa of true luxury, beginning with an impressive entrance hall that sets the tone for the grandeur within. The spacious living room, notable for its exceptional size, evokes a sense of infinite space and freedom. Throughout the property, the expansive marble floors enhance the sense of elegance, while the kitchen—masterfully designed and furnished by Fendi Casa—exemplifies refined craftsmanship. High-quality woodwork and sweeping panoramic views from the main floor terraces and sundeck further elevate the living experience. Upstairs, a private pool offers a personal oasis, complemented by the option of installing a bar or barbecue for maximum leisure and entertainment. Undoubtedly a masterpiece of contemporary luxury.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter SkyVilla 6
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$12,97M
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