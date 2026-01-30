  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano

Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano

Estepona, Spain
from
$2,84M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39158
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1508766503
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Flaminio, 2

About the complex

Spectacular villa project in Valle Romano with fantastic views of the sea, golf, and mountains. This magnificent luxury villa is an architectural masterpiece that blends modern elegance with comfort and functionality. With a built area of 424 m² and a plot of 1031 m², this impressive property features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, in addition to an extra toilet, providing generous space for enjoyment with family or friends. Built in 2024, this villa boasts a contemporary design and attention to detail, standing out for its spacious, open, and bright areas. The 196 m² terrace is perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, ideal for sunbathing, hosting barbecues, or simply admiring the stunning views of the sea and the pool. The interior environment is air-conditioned, ensuring comfort throughout the year. From the villa, you can access the pool, designed for enjoying sunny days and social gatherings. A jacuzzi has also been incorporated, creating the perfect space for relaxation and enjoyment. With a south orientation, this villa maximizes natural light and offers a luxurious lifestyle where every detail has been considered for the enjoyment and comfort of its residents. Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this Mediterranean dream, a place where life is synonymous with luxury and well-being. Located in a privileged area, this property is close to the sea and various shops, making it an ideal place to combine the tranquility of coastal living with the convenience of having services at your fingertips.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
Residential quarter Organic II
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$830,655
Residential quarter Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III
Estepona, Spain
from
$963,590
Residential quarter Capri Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$704,205
Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,71M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Valle Romano
Estepona, Spain
from
$2,84M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Show all Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$385,663
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in i…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
Show all Residential quarter Villa Halo
Residential quarter Villa Halo
San Roque, Spain
from
$11,15M
Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, this residence embodies the ultimate in sustainable luxury. Situated in a privileged position facing the golf course, it offers uninterrupted views of the impeccable greens and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. Designed with special attentio…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Show all Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
from
$874,853
Exclusive Contemporary Family Villa in Alhaurín el Grande Discover this stunning contemporary-style home, designed to offer comfort, elegance, and functionality in every detail. Set on a 833 m² plot, the property boasts a built area of 207 m² and 176 m² of usable space, perfectly distribute…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications