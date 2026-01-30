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Residential quarter Sunway Residence

Estepona, Spain
from
$563,137
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20
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ID: 39251
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1393741874
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

New and exclusive gated community in Estepona West, offering elegant 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and luxurious penthouses. High-quality standards and modern technology make your home environmentally friendly and energy efficient. The development offers 2 and 3-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses. Designed by a renowned architectural studio Villarroel, this modern residential complex boasts a charming design, spacious bright terraces, and a relaxed atmosphere. With its gated community and stunning natural surroundings, is an ideal place to call home. Each residence features exquisitely furnished kitchens, lavish bathrooms, and indulgent master en-suites. Conveniently located near a school, park, and hospital, this complex is ideal for families. Parking spaces and storage rooms are included in the apartments’ price. Experience unparalleled luxury living with contemporary design and natural beauty. Features • Gated community with 48 apartments • Outdoor swimming pool with relaxation zone • Apartments of 2 & 3 bedrooms and Penthouses • Spacious private terraces • Oversized windows • 2 Bathrooms in every apartment • Master en-suite bathroom • Monetary security

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Sunway Residence
Estepona, Spain
from
$563,137
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