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Residential quarter Serene Atalaya

Estepona, Spain
from
$910,120
;
11
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ID: 39017
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1577631036
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Esmeralda

About the complex

Exclusive residential comprised of 50 contemporary style semi-detached villas consisting of a large living room, open plan kitchen furnished and equipped with top brand appliances, 3 bedrooms or 2 large bedrooms, 2 or 3 bathrooms, terrace and garden. The properties enjoy excellent views and orientation to enjoy the sun until sunset and magnificent communal garden areas with two saltwater swimming pools, one of them for children and with beach type access. Its location, next to the Atalaya Golf & Country Club, close to shopping areas and with Puerto Banús within walking distance, is ideal for families looking for an independent home with a garden without renouncing to being well connected to the best services of the Costa del Sol. We welcome you to a new way of understanding life, a concept in which the best construction qualities are combined with the maximum functionality of the spaces, resulting in spacious villas with Mediterranean character, full of light and life and with great privacy.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Serene Atalaya
Estepona, Spain
from
$910,120
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