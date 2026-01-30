Residential quarter Serene Atalaya

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Exclusive residential comprised of 50 contemporary style semi-detached villas consisting of a large living room, open plan kitchen furnished and equipped with top brand appliances, 3 bedrooms or 2 large bedrooms, 2 or 3 bathrooms, terrace and garden.
The properties enjoy excellent views and orientation to enjoy the sun until sunset and magnificent communal garden areas with two saltwater swimming pools, one of them for children and with beach type access.
Its location, next to the Atalaya Golf & Country Club, close to shopping areas and with Puerto Banús within walking distance, is ideal for families looking for an independent home with a garden without renouncing to being well connected to the best services of the Costa del Sol.
We welcome you to a new way of understanding life, a concept in which the best construction qualities are combined with the maximum functionality of the spaces, resulting in spacious villas with Mediterranean character, full of light and life and with great privacy.
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Estepona, Spain
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