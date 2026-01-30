  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Roque
  4. Residential quarter Villa Oak

Residential quarter Villa Oak

San Roque, Spain
from
$10,01M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 39258
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1179851745
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque
  • Address
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

About the complex

This exclusive villa is a haven where architecture and nature meet in perfect harmony. Nestled in the heart of a cork oak forest within the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, this unique property stands out for its meticulous design and majestic surroundings. Situated in a gated community with 24-hour security, next to the renowned Valderrama golf course, it offers an unrivalled level of privacy and tranquillity. With eight spacious bedrooms, each with open views over the gardens, the villa guarantees natural light and ventilation throughout. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and study areas, combining comfort and functionality. For those who enjoy outdoor living, the property has an 11-metre outdoor swimming pool strategically located above the guest house, with a design integrated into the structure of the villa. Its 48 m² surface area is ideal for both leisure and sport, while a 73 m² walkable water mirror connects to the pool, bringing light and serenity to the environment. Inside, the wellness area covers 152 m² and includes a heated swimming pool naturally lit by a skylight, a fully equipped gym and a sauna, guaranteeing a space for relaxation and personal care all year round. In addition, the villa features a private cinema and wine cellar, designed for the enjoyment and comfort of its residents. Committed to sustainability without sacrificing luxury, the property has been conceived to achieve zero energy consumption. It runs entirely on renewable energy through a geothermal system, solar panels and battery storage, covering not only its energy needs, but also the equivalent of 60,000 km per year of electric car use. All this is achieved without compromising the aesthetics or the quality of the materials, maintaining an impeccable integration with its natural surroundings. The villa has a garage with capacity for five cars, as well as all the amenities that redefine the concept of exclusivity: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema and a wine cellar. An enclave of distinction where nature and design coexist in absolute balance.

Location on the map

San Roque, Spain
Education

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$680,746
Residential quarter Eleven 41
Bel Air, Spain
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Villa Europa 6
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Villa Nova
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
Residential quarter VILLA AZAHAR Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$2,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Oak
San Roque, Spain
from
$10,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$698,410
The year of construction 2029
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Show all Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$2,15M
This boutique development in Marbella is located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town center and La Cañada shopping center. One villa is already completed and ready to move into, while the remaining homes are currently under construction, o…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$715,987
The year of construction 2029
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications