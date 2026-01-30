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Residential quarter Blue Wave

Manilva, Spain
from
$466,436
;
13
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ID: 39429
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 502825371
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Calle Montes de Malaga

About the complex

Promotion of exclusive homes with spacious terraces that rise on the hill, making you feel like the world is at your feet. A residential complex located in Manilva, by the Mediterranean Sea, with a warm climate and a delightful gastronomy. You will find 784 km of Mediterranean coastline, 11 marinas, including the unmistakable and glamorous Puerto Banús in Marbella, the port of Benalmádena, and the marinas of La Duquesa and Sotogrande, where you can enjoy water sports: scuba diving, paddle surfing, kayaking, windsurfing, kitesurfing, sailing, and many more options that will make healthy living, the outdoors, and enjoyment present every day. Very close to the well-known urbanization of Sotogrande, surrounded by golf courses and marinas where you can engage in all kinds of leisure activities. With the benefits of having Gibraltar airport just 15 minutes away by car, and the proximity to urban centers such as Estepona, Puerto Banús, and Marbella. The promotion includes 66 townhouses with 3 bedrooms, with a parking space included in the price and magnificent common areas equipped with an infinity pool, a clubhouse with a spa, and a gym for the exclusive enjoyment of its residents. All homes in Block 1 will enjoy a private garden, and the corner homes and Block 5 will also have an individual pool. Our homes are designed with families in mind who want to live, enjoy a second residence, or invest in exclusive homes within a strategic and natural setting, where they can make the most of the climate that the Costa del Sol offers.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter Blue Wave
Manilva, Spain
from
$466,436
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