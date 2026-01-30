Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio

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Located in a unique enclave at the foot of the majestic Alhambra, this exclusive boutique development of just 14 floors redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the heart of Granada.
Each of its floors has been designed to offer an unparalleled experience, where modernity blends harmoniously with historical heritage.
The development features contemporary architecture and high-end finishes that prioritize functionality and aesthetics. Large windows allow several residences to enjoy spectacular views of the Alhambra, an architectural treasure declared a World Heritage Site.
The apartments have been designed to offer a comfortable lifestyle, with large private terraces that invite you to enjoy the outdoors. The interiors of each home combine top-quality materials, with state-of-the-art designer kitchens and bathrooms with exclusive finishes. Furthermore, each unit has been carefully designed to optimize space, creating an elegant and functional environment.
The location is, without a doubt, one of the biggest draws, as it is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the city, where history, culture, and art merge with the comfort and luxury of an unparalleled lifestyle.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2025
Location on the map
Casares, Spain
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Property cost
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