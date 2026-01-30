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Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio

Casares, Spain
from
$265,072
;
22
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ID: 39068
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 539404729
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Located in a unique enclave at the foot of the majestic Alhambra, this exclusive boutique development of just 14 floors redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the heart of Granada. Each of its floors has been designed to offer an unparalleled experience, where modernity blends harmoniously with historical heritage. The development features contemporary architecture and high-end finishes that prioritize functionality and aesthetics. Large windows allow several residences to enjoy spectacular views of the Alhambra, an architectural treasure declared a World Heritage Site. The apartments have been designed to offer a comfortable lifestyle, with large private terraces that invite you to enjoy the outdoors. The interiors of each home combine top-quality materials, with state-of-the-art designer kitchens and bathrooms with exclusive finishes. Furthermore, each unit has been carefully designed to optimize space, creating an elegant and functional environment. The location is, without a doubt, one of the biggest draws, as it is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the city, where history, culture, and art merge with the comfort and luxury of an unparalleled lifestyle.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Location on the map

Casares, Spain

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Residential quarter Obra Nueva en Granada - Horno de Vidrio
Casares, Spain
from
$265,072
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