  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Arosa

Residential quarter Arosa

Mijas, Spain
from
$625,707
;
16
Leave a request
ID: 39090
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1594012632
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Avenida Rota de Torrenueva, 63

About the complex

A complex of 54 modern apartments in Torrenueva, Mijas, distinguished by their exceptional natural light and magnificent, unobstructed sea views. Located just 500 meters from the beach and 25 minutes from Marbella. Torrenueva, situated in Mijas, is one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Mijas Costa, thanks to its balance of tranquility, natural surroundings, and proximity to all essential services. An ideal location to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle year-round. The area is known for its spectacular sandy beaches and natural coves, perfect for long walks along the seafront, water sports, or simply relaxing by the Mediterranean. The mild, sunny climate of the Costa del Sol makes this a privileged place to live or invest. Torrenueva also boasts an excellent range of nearby amenities, including supermarkets, restaurants, beach clubs, sports centers, and quick connections to towns like Marbella and Fuengirola. All of this makes this area a very attractive option for both permanent residences and second homes by the sea. The exteriors of Arosa have been designed to offer a year-round experience of well-being and comfort, in a carefully curated environment fully integrated into the Mediterranean lifestyle. Every space invites you to disconnect and enjoy the outdoors in a tranquil and contemporary setting. The development features both an outdoor and an indoor swimming pool, ideal for sunny days and for enjoyment at any time of year. In addition, there is a fully equipped gym and a pleasant chill-out area, designed for personal care, relaxation, and socializing without leaving the complex. The landscaped gardens, designed with meticulous attention to detail, envelop the complex, creating a harmonious and relaxing environment. A space where nature, comfort, and design combine to allow you to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean essence at every moment. The homes stand out for their south-facing orientation and the inclusion of private solariums, guaranteeing excellent natural light throughout the day and a pleasant feeling of spaciousness in every room. The project prioritizes top-quality materials throughout, paying attention to every detail to offer functional, comfortable, and contemporary spaces designed for a modern seaside lifestyle. The homes feature fully equipped kitchens, seamlessly integrated into the space and designed to combine aesthetics and practicality, ensuring quality, comfort, and durability for everyday use.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$591,578
Residential quarter Mosher Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$995,444
Residential quarter Lakün Fase 1
Mijas, Spain
from
$521,044
Residential quarter Villa Paradise
Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,55M
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$455,060
You are viewing
Residential quarter Arosa
Mijas, Spain
from
$625,707
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Show all Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Spain
from
$1,18M
Discover a privileged enclave where architecture merges with the landscape. A place where you can breathe the essence of Sotogrande: own style, tranquility, privacy, golf, sea. An elegant residential complex of villas designed by the architectural firm Torras y Sierra, with traditional styl…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Show all Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Malaga, Spain
from
$369,736
Exclusive development of 35 modern apartments featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open-plan layout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, living room, and a spacious balcony. Kitchens and bathrooms will be fully equipped with high-end furnishings, in collaboration with the renowned…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Show all Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Residential quarter Idilia Terram
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
from
$540,384
Your new house in Rincón de la Victoria is located on high ground that allows stunning views. The Mediterranean will be your life partner, since all homes enjoy excellent panoramic views of the sea. The studied layout of the buildings ensures excellent guidance in all cases. A consolidated…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications