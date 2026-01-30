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Residential quarter Villa Ana

Artola, Spain
from
$3,98M
;
14
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ID: 39224
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1215245310
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Artola

About the complex

Contemporary villa on 3 levels in Artola, Cabopino. Privileged location with views to the coast and nature. 5 en-suite bedrooms and 2 separate toilets on two levels. The first level has space for a gymnasium, cinema room and laundry room, plus a parking area for 2/3 cars. High ceilings and large windows create a feeling of spaciousness and brightness throughout the property. Open concept kitchen and fully fitted bathrooms. Underfloor heating. Heated swimming pool. Lift on all levels.

Location on the map

Artola, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Ana
Artola, Spain
from
$3,98M
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