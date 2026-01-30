Residential quarter Oceanic Garden

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New development, located in the quiet and residential neighbourhood of El Lagarejo, in Mijas.
This is a unique opportunity for those looking for quality of life on the Costa del Sol, in a privileged setting and only 7 minutes drive from the beach.
Located opposite the Loma del Real Park, this gated development offers 20 3-bedroom homes, all with spacious terraces designed to enjoy the Mediterranean climate.
The duplex penthouses have spacious solariums, perfect for relaxing outdoors, while the ground floors feature private terraces and gardens. The development includes a communal swimming pool surrounded by extensive gardens, providing a safe and peaceful environment. In addition, each property includes a parking space and storage room, providing additional convenience.
The interiors of the homes are designed for maximum comfort, with fitted kitchens and ducted hot and cold air conditioning already installed.
The location is a strong point, with easy access to the main roads A7 and AP-7, allowing quick connection to the towns of the Costa del Sol and Malaga.
In addition, you will be close to all essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and educational centres.
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Mijas, Spain
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