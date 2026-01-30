Residential quarter Luxy Sancha

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Paseo de Sancha, 13 Escuela Superior de Turismo Costa del Sol
About the complex
Welcome!
We are pleased to present an exclusive opportunity to acquire a property in one of the most sought-after areas of Málaga.
This development consists of 15 luxury apartments, including stylish studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom residences, all carefully designed to offer the highest levels of comfort, elegance, and functionality. Each home perfectly blends contemporary design with Mediterranean warmth, creating unique, bright, and inviting spaces.
Located just 150 meters from the sea, this exclusive project offers quick and easy access to the beach—ideal for those who value proximity to the Mediterranean and the exceptional quality of life the Málaga coast provides.
Among its exclusive communal areas, residents can enjoy an impressive infinity pool overlooking the sea, perfect for relaxing and unwinding in a privileged setting.
The apartments are housed within a fully restored historic building, preserving its original charm while incorporating modern finishes and premium-quality materials.
Living here means not only enjoying luxury and comfort, but also becoming part of a select community in an unbeatable location.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to discover everything we have prepared for you.
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Malaga, Spain
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