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Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR

Malaga, Spain
from
$1,02M
;
23
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ID: 39076
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 847669925
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
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Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,02M
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