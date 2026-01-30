Residential quarter Villa Yang - STUPA

Introducing the Zen Collection — where luxury meets tranquility. We are proud to unveil this new luxury villa, the newest pinnacle of our luxury villa portfolio. With commanding panoramic views, this residence showcases exceptional craftsmanship, refined detailing, and the most advanced specifications. Surpasses all expectations, the blending of contemporary design with cutting-edge technology, perfectly oriented to maximize sunlight, privacy, and stunning vistas. Upon arrival, a sense of serenity welcomes you. Beyond the separate three-car garage, a majestic entrance opens into a grand open-plan living space, where subtle partitions guide the flow between dining, kitchen, and lounge areas. The interior flows effortlessly onto the covered terraces and infinity pool, merging indoor sophistication with outdoor serenity. The entrance hall features bespoke wardrobes, a wine cellar, and a pantry. A sculptural staircase and striking round glass elevator lead to the upper and lower levels. A guest WC and an elegant guest suite create a thoughtful separation of living spaces. Upstairs, the master suite offers a sanctuary of indulgence, with a generous dressing area and a luxurious bathroom featuring a sculptural round bathtub and walk-through shower. Six additional en-suite bedrooms, along with two further guest toilets, open onto covered terraces, each offering privacy and panoramic views. The basement level enhances the villa’s lifestyle with a private living room, games or gym area, wellness suite with sauna and double shower, changing room, WC, laundry, and machine room—every detail designed for comfort and relaxation. Outdoors, a spectacular infinity pool stretches toward the horizon, accompanied by a refined pergola for outdoor dining and entertaining, perfect for enjoying the Costa del Sol lifestyle year-round. Villa comprises seven en-suite bedrooms, two additional guest WCs, open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, pantry, wine cellar, elevator, pergola, laundry, TV room, gym/spa, sauna, machine room, and a three-car garage. Expansive terraces and the infinity pool define the ultimate Mediterranean luxury experience. Guided by our “Unique Living” philosophy, this villa combines elegance, serenity, and sophistication.