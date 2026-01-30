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Residential quarter Malaga Centrum

Malaga, Spain
from
$369,736
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12
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ID: 39187
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1686114770
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga
  • Address
    Calle Heroe de Sostoa, 90

About the complex

Exclusive development of 35 modern apartments featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open-plan layout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, living room, and a spacious balcony. Kitchens and bathrooms will be fully equipped with high-end furnishings, in collaboration with the renowned Italian brand Modulnova, known for its design and quality. Each unit will include central air conditioning, an in-unit laundry area, and optional parking spaces. The building offers 64 automated parking spaces, private storage rooms, an elevator, and elegant rooftop communal areas reserved exclusively for owners. A rooftop garden and swimming pool provide the perfect setting to enjoy the climate and views in a relaxed, private environment. Located in a strategic area of Málaga, these apartments are just minutes away from excellent transport connections, including train, metro, and bus lines — ideal for professionals commuting to the city center. In addition, the development offers immediate access to a wide variety of amenities: shops, the iconic Calle Larios, restaurants, bars, medical centers, schools, and much more.

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
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Residential quarter Malaga Centrum
Malaga, Spain
from
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