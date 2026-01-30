Residential quarter Malaga Centrum

Exclusive development of 35 modern apartments featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open-plan layout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, living room, and a spacious balcony.
Kitchens and bathrooms will be fully equipped with high-end furnishings, in collaboration with the renowned Italian brand Modulnova, known for its design and quality.
Each unit will include central air conditioning, an in-unit laundry area, and optional parking spaces.
The building offers 64 automated parking spaces, private storage rooms, an elevator, and elegant rooftop communal areas reserved exclusively for owners.
A rooftop garden and swimming pool provide the perfect setting to enjoy the climate and views in a relaxed, private environment.
Located in a strategic area of Málaga, these apartments are just minutes away from excellent transport connections, including train, metro, and bus lines — ideal for professionals commuting to the city center.
In addition, the development offers immediate access to a wide variety of amenities: shops, the iconic Calle Larios, restaurants, bars, medical centers, schools, and much more.