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Residential quarter Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,08M
;
11
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ID: 39446
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1671930014
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Camino Viejo de Marbella a Fuengirola, El Chaparral Golf Club

About the complex

An exclusive complex of villas that begins with a second phase, a paradise on the Costa del Sol, where the natural beauty of the surroundings merges with the passion for playing golf, water sports and the “Slow Life” lifestyle. Italian design kitchen fully furnished and equipped, 2 parking spaces and storage room. Common areas: 2 swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, fully equipped gym, coworking area and barbecue area, among others. The spacious terraces are much more than just an outdoor space. Their intelligent design allows for a fluid and harmonious connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, making them the perfect place to admire the spectacular sea views and experience the serenity and tranquillity that can only be found in such an idyllic setting. We want you to enjoy bright, relaxing interiors that create a climate of comfort and tranquillity in your home. To this end, every corner has been carefully designed to make the most of natural light, with large windows that allow the sun's rays to flood the rooms, creating a feeling of spaciousness and vitality.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,08M
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