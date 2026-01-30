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Residential quarter Serenity Hills

Ricmar, Spain
from
$967,002
;
20
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ID: 39543
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 957156418
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar

About the complex

This development of 113 townhouses has been designed with light, privacy and everyday well-being in mind. Situated in an elevated position, the homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and surrounding mountains, combined with refined architecture and carefully planned interior spaces. Each home is distributed over four levels and has a private lift with glass doors connecting all floors. The spacious terraces offer the option of a jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen with barbecue and areas for outdoor dining and relaxation, creating a perfect connection between indoors and outdoors. The bedrooms feature soft materials and warm tones, with the master suite standing out with its en-suite bathroom, dressing room and private terrace. Two additional bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and share a full bathroom with modern, neutral finishes. The living areas include an open-plan kitchen equipped with Siemens appliances (with the option of choosing other ranges), a guest toilet and a spacious living-dining room with large windows that open directly onto the terrace and garden. Each property has two private parking spaces, a storage room, a laundry room and direct access to the property. There are customisation options to suit individual preferences. Residents enjoy a comprehensive range of wellness and leisure facilities, including a semi-Olympic heated outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, fully equipped gym with yoga and Pilates rooms, sauna, hammam and hydrotherapy area with ice buckets. Outside, the complex has five sports and wellness areas, yoga and calisthenics areas, an outdoor bar with Balinese beds, communal gardens and 24-hour security.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

Location on the map

Ricmar, Spain
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Residential quarter Serenity Hills
Ricmar, Spain
from
$967,002
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