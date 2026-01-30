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Residential quarter BLISS HOMES

Casares, Spain
from
$490,327
;
10
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ID: 39021
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1590766769
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Development of 134 homes of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms in an oasis of nature. If you dream of living in front of a golf course with magnificent open views and high-quality services, Bliss Homes is your opportunity to acquire a fantastic home at an unbeatable price in Casares Costa.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
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Residential quarter BLISS HOMES
Casares, Spain
from
$490,327
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