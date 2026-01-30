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Residential quarter Villa Nagüeles 19

Marbella, Spain
from
$4,88M
;
20
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ID: 39128
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 256727964
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Address
    Calle Jubrique

About the complex

Located on Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, this beautifully renovated villa offers luxury, privacy and sustainability in one of the most coveted locations in the area. Carefully designed, the home features high quality finishes, advanced installations and a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors. The open-plan living room, bathed in natural light, features a cozy fireplace and direct access to a spacious terrace with stunning southwest sea views. The elegant kitchen, with center island and top quality finishes, perfectly combines style and functionality. The villa has five beautiful bedrooms, each designed with neutral tones and luxury finishes. Outside, the property features landscaped gardens, a private pool and multiple chill-out areas, all geared to capture Marbella's breathtaking sunsets. Sustainability features such as solar energy systems and a septic tank with grey water recycling for garden irrigation further enhance its appeal. Located close to the center of Marbella and the renowned Swan School, the villa guarantees both comfort and security with 12-hour patrols and additional approved measures to enhance security. The property also offers approximately 40 m² of unused gross building area, providing potential for customization or expansion. Combining modern comfort, environmental awareness and a privileged position, this is a truly exceptional home.

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Marbella, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Nagüeles 19
Marbella, Spain
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