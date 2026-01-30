Residential quarter Sunhill

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This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a furnished and equipped American kitchen, and all of them designed to improve your quality of life thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality and quality of the construction materials to be used. In addition, each home has a parking space.
The urbanization has large common areas such as the swimming pool, solarium, chill out area, gym, sauna and laundry. With security in mind, the residential complex is completely closed, with a single pedestrian entrance and closed-circuit TV control, also at the vehicle entrance.
It is the ideal option for those looking for a high-quality home with a high level of comfort without giving up having all the necessary shops, schools and services in the closest environment.
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, 20 km from Malaga airport and 30 km from the center of Marbella, it is undoubtedly known for its eight kilometers of fine sand beaches and promenade with its palm trees and colorful flowers arranged throughout it. Surrounded by golf courses and nature, a place where you can enjoy the Mediterranean climate, with its more than 320 days of sunshine a year that give you plenty of reasons to choose your home.
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Fuengirola, Spain
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