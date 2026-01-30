Residential quarter Vanian Views

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New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates the tranquility of your new home from the vibrant pace of the town and all the services it has to offer.
Located atop a small mountain just to the Northeast of the development and, as the name suggests, boasts flats and duplexes with amazing sea views.
From your new home you will have a direct connection to Estepona, one of the most important towns on the Costa del Sol, located between two of the most renowned marinas in the Mediterranean: Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, with 20 kilometres of coastline, countless beaches, golf courses, leisure attractions and shopping centres. In addition, the promotion is located next to the Selwo Aventura nature park, 14 hectares of open air park with more than 1,000 animals in full contact with nature.
Composed of 61 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms. It is worth mentioning that we are located above the SELWO zoo park, which makes it unique and thus ensures the southwest facing views of all our customers in the future.
All this, accompanied by an exquisite architectural design that makes it a spectacular project.
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Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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