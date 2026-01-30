  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Manilva
  4. Residential quarter HORIZON VIEWS

Residential quarter HORIZON VIEWS

Manilva, Spain
from
$431,738
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 39249
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 881620506
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva

About the complex

Blues and violets, oranges and roses intertwine to paint an idyllic horizon over the Mediterranean. Under these views is born Horizon Views, an exclusive residential designed for you to enjoy a privileged environment. Horizon Views is a residential building that has 4 heights where large windows and open spaces stand for the full enjoyment of the climate and the so admired life outside the coast. 38 houses make up the community, which has from bass with gardens for private use to penthouses that include solarium and individual pool. All owners can delight in a privileged sea view from their residences. Beauty is also on the outside. The outdoor common areas are widely decorated by indigenous plants and flowers that give the community great beauty and naturality. These open spaces give the whole a feeling of serenity and calm, crowned all by a refreshing communal pool. All properties have underground parking space with preinstallation of electric charge and access from the outside with automated door. In addition, separate storage room from the houses.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Isea Estepona Fase II
Estepona, Spain
from
$529,007
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Mijas, Spain
from
$534,695
Residential quarter THE PLACE BY ALCAZABA
Casares, Spain
from
$715,582
Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,14M
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,91M
You are viewing
Residential quarter HORIZON VIEWS
Manilva, Spain
from
$431,738
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Show all Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,16M
We proudly present the newest addition to our exclusive collection. This south-facing villa offers breathtaking panoramic views and combines cutting-edge technology with contemporary design, maximizing sunlight, privacy, and vistas. The villa welcomes you with a majestic entrance hall featu…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Show all Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
Residential quarter Villa Retiro - The Collection
San Roque, Spain
from
$7,17M
Situated in one of the highest and most coveted enclaves in Sotogrande, this stunning new construction villa perfectly combines contemporary architecture, natural surroundings and an unbeatable location. With spectacular open views towards La Reserva, the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibra…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Show all Residential quarter Villa Zoe
Residential quarter Villa Zoe
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,55M
Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity. Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a re…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications