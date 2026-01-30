Residential quarter HORIZON VIEWS

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Blues and violets, oranges and roses intertwine to paint an idyllic horizon over the Mediterranean. Under these views is born
Horizon Views, an exclusive residential designed for you to enjoy a privileged environment.
Horizon Views is a residential building that has 4 heights where large windows and open spaces stand for the full enjoyment of the climate and the so admired life outside the coast. 38 houses make up the community, which has from bass with gardens for private use to penthouses that include solarium and individual pool. All owners can delight in a privileged sea view from their residences.
Beauty is also on the outside. The outdoor common areas are widely decorated by indigenous plants and flowers that give the community great beauty and naturality. These open spaces give the whole a feeling of serenity and calm, crowned all by a refreshing communal pool.
All properties have underground parking space with preinstallation of electric charge and access from the outside with automated door. In addition, separate storage room from the houses.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2027
Location on the map
Manilva, Spain
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Property cost
Down payment, %
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