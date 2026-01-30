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Residential quarter Eleven 41

Bel Air, Spain
from
$1,18M
;
8
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ID: 39154
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 519762042
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Camino de Brijan

About the complex

Fantastic new development offering an incomparable luxury lifestyle on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of the prestigious Los Flamingos neighborhood, just 5 minutes from the beach, this collection of 11 townhouses represents comfort and exclusivity. All homes feature: Private garden, private pool, private parking, spacious terraces and solarium. This project has been designed looking for maximum comfort, functionality, energy efficiency and exceptional finishes, which include, among many other things: Air conditioning hot / cold, underfloor heating throughout the house and advanced home automation. In the middle of Los Flamingos golf course, surrounded by nature and tranquility, from here you can reach the beach in just 5 minutes, while the center of Estepona is less than 10 minutes. It also has excellent connections with Marbella, Sotogrande and the airports of Malaga, Jerez and Gibraltar. It is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxury lifestyle in a privileged environment.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Eleven 41
Bel Air, Spain
from
$1,18M
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