Residential quarter Eleven 41

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Fantastic new development offering an incomparable luxury lifestyle on the Costa del Sol. Located in the heart of the prestigious Los Flamingos neighborhood, just 5 minutes from the beach, this collection of 11 townhouses represents comfort and exclusivity.
All homes feature:
Private garden, private pool, private parking, spacious terraces and solarium.
This project has been designed looking for maximum comfort, functionality, energy efficiency and exceptional finishes, which include, among many other things:
Air conditioning hot / cold, underfloor heating throughout the house and advanced home automation.
In the middle of Los Flamingos golf course, surrounded by nature and tranquility, from here you can reach the beach in just 5 minutes, while the center of Estepona is less than 10 minutes. It also has excellent connections with Marbella, Sotogrande and the airports of Malaga, Jerez and Gibraltar.
It is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxury lifestyle in a privileged environment.
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Bel Air, Spain
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