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Residential quarter Noura Villas

Marbella, Spain
from
$7,61M
;
20
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ID: 39416
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1118320905
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Address
    Calle Monte Verde, 1 Noura Sky Noura Villas

About the complex

Luna, Sol, and Cielo are the three villas that make up this private collection in Lomas del Virrey, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Developed by Prestige Expo, the project fuses high-end architecture with nature in a tranquil balance. Framed by the city center and Puerto Banús, with the Mediterranean in front and Sierra Blanca behind it, Marbella's Golden Mile is filled with beachfront villas, iconic hotels, luxury restaurants, and designer boutiques. THREE VILLAS, A CONSCIOUS VISION Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 600 m² of fluid interior living. Each villa includes a private pool and outdoor areas to enjoy every hour. On the Golden Mile, close to beaches, luxury restaurants, and prestigious clubs. Air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating ensure an ideal interior temperature year-round. UV-filtering windows let in light and regulate temperature naturally. Home automation manages lighting, climate control, and sound. Saltwater pools and hot tubs are gentler and easier to maintain.

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
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Residential quarter Noura Villas
Marbella, Spain
from
$7,61M
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