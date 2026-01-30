Residential quarter Savia Fase I

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New launch in Mijas!
Townhouses of new construction in Mijas, Malaga
Magnificent residential of townhouses of 3 and 4 bedrooms with gardens and equipped kitchens. With magnificent community services and excellent individual services, it is undoubtedly the best option for those who wish to create a great project for the future.
The philosophy of the project seeks to achieve a balance between architecture and nature. Designed to enhance the beauty of the surroundings by articulating a “resort” space in which there is room for swimming pools with chill-out area, coworking area to work from the comfort of your home, fully equipped gym and a social club where you can share unforgettable moments with your loved ones and neighbors.
It is located in a privileged location, in front of a large Mediterranean forest with lush pine trees and less than 10 minutes from the beaches and only 20 minutes from Malaga airport, with easy access and perfectly communicated.
At 800 meters is developed the new great Park of the Costa del Sol, a green lung with large gardens and a wide range of leisure activities.
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Mijas, Spain
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