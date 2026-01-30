Residential quarter Almazara Views

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The new resort comprises 7 small residential nuclei with apartments and semi-detached homes nestling on the side of the mountain.
The new development is connected by wide roads with pavements, landscaped gardens, visitor parking and rural pathways amongst the forest areas so that you can relax in tune with nature. A unique residential experience on the Costa del Sol.
ALMAZARA BOUTIQUE RESIDENCES is reached via the exclusive Marbellí de Nueva Andalucía development up to the village of Istán, with access in just 10 minutes by car to international schools, the Manolo Santana Tennis Academy, the best golf courses, shopping and leisure centres along with the incredible beaches of the Golden Mile.
ALMAZARA VIEWS is the second project on sale, comprising 23 exclusive townhouses with the best panoramic views at the highest part of the development.
All the homes have unrestricted views with a south-easterly aspect towards the Marbella Bay and Gibraltar.
The homes are delivered fully equipped, with premium brand finishings, ready to move in. They also have an underground parking space and a storeroom.
Construction is underway and the homes are expected to be ready during November 2023
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Mijas, Spain
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