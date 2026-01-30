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Residential quarter Paraiso de Azahar

Estepona, Spain
from
$563,137
;
9
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ID: 39510
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 249547854
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Sevilla

About the complex

This impressive residential development consists of 10 exclusive homes located in a privileged urban setting in the heart of Estepona. With an architecture that combines classic elements with the latest trends in contemporary design, the project stands out for its exceptional quality and a concept that transforms tradition into modernity. The residences offer spacious interiors and high-end features, available in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, distributed across the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level. These designer homes feature two bathrooms, one en suite, as well as terraces, private pools, and patios, depending on the unit type. They are equipped with fitted kitchens, modern appliances, aerothermal climate control, air conditioning, heating, and double glazing. Each property includes a parking space accessible via a vehicle lift and a storage room. The building also features an elevator, a solar energy system, and a high energy rating. Designed for exceptional year-round living, this development takes full advantage of the Costa del Sol's exceptional climate, with over 300 days of sunshine per year. Its central location in Estepona allows residents to enjoy true luxury, surrounded by top-notch services and with everything within easy reach.

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Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Paraiso de Azahar
Estepona, Spain
from
$563,137
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