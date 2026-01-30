  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Manilva
  4. Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4

Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4

Manilva, Spain
from
$398,177
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 39261
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 303355848
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Calle de Los Fenicios

About the complex

When you decide to take a few days to rest, to forget about the day to day work, the city and stress, it is often said that these are days of disconnection. We want to raise this term to its maximum power. In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters: nature, sea and your loved ones, thanks to the tranquility of living away from an electric, fast and routine life. In this community your main neighbor will be the sea, a quiet neighbor, whose sound does not bother, but relaxes, which you can visit whenever you want thanks to its proximity to beaches like Chullera, Tubalita or Duquesa, a few minutes from one of the most beautiful ports of the coast: Puerto de la Duquesa and a few minutes from Sotogrande. The climate in this area is simply spectacular, perfect for enjoying numerous outdoor activities. Enjoy great walks on the long golden sandy beaches, ride beautiful bike routes or play golf at one of the many golf courses located nearby, such as La Duquesa, Doña Julia or the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande. Your new home will be tailor-made for you, in a complex of 2 or 3 bedroom homes with parking, sea views and communal gardens. Bright interiors, open plan kitchens and terraces with incredible views. These apartments have high quality finishes with porcelain floors, modern bathrooms, fitted closets and air conditioning. Sea, nature and more than 300 days a year of sunshine come together in a residential of more than 14,000 square meters. Discover a corner of peace and harmony by the sea in the “New Golden Mile”.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alonia Phase II
Manilva, Spain
from
$327,643
Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,72M
Residential quarter Villa Liria
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 5
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$491,465
Residential quarter The Seven
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$2,28M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Manilva, Spain
from
$398,177
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$597,266
The year of construction 2026
New residential project of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in Estepona where you will enjoy stunning sea views. The development is made up of 3 three-storey blocks with: · Ground floor with gardenand terraces · Middle floor · Penthouses with a solarium & large terraces The residential h…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Mijas, Spain
from
$392,489
We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural setting, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Modern and elegant residences, designed to offer you maximum comfort and quality of life. Modern and bright interiors, with open spaces that connect the living room, k…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Show all Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Residential quarter El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Benahavis, Spain
from
$13,08M
Located in the prestigious gated community of El Madroñal, it offers an unparalleled combination of modern luxury and natural beauty. Boasting a prime location in Benahavís, this exquisite residence boasts stunning panoramic sea and mountain views. Set on a spacious plot, the villa is surro…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications