Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air

New Residential Project in Finca Cortesín This exciting project offers 44 two- and three-bedroom homes, distributed among apartments, penthouses, and townhouses, located on a hill with spectacular views of the sea and mountains, adjacent to the Finca Cortesín golf course. This development guarantees exceptional quality of life, allowing you to enjoy a slice of paradise on earth and live in one of the most sought-after locations in southern Spain and Europe. Surrounded by leisure options and amenities, you can stroll and enjoy Puerto Banús just 30 minutes away, or explore the renovated Estepona, which retains the charm of a typical coastal village with its marina. You’ll also be near La Duquesa and the exclusive Sotogrande harbor, known for their excellent restaurants and maritime culture, as well as activities like polo, horseback riding, and golf. The beaches stretching from Estepona to Sotogrande offer kilometers of sand dotted with charming chiringuitos, providing endless hidden gems to discover. The location is ideal, favoring an architecture of spacious open areas that capture the Andalusian sun at all hours of the day, with cool rooms in the summer and wide terraces perfect for enjoying the sun, the scenery, and outdoor living.