Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New Residential Project in Finca Cortesín
This exciting project offers 44 two- and three-bedroom homes, distributed among apartments, penthouses, and townhouses, located on a hill with spectacular views of the sea and mountains, adjacent to the Finca Cortesín golf course.
This development guarantees exceptional quality of life, allowing you to enjoy a slice of paradise on earth and live in one of the most sought-after locations in southern Spain and Europe.
Surrounded by leisure options and amenities, you can stroll and enjoy Puerto Banús just 30 minutes away, or explore the renovated Estepona, which retains the charm of a typical coastal village with its marina. You’ll also be near La Duquesa and the exclusive Sotogrande harbor, known for their excellent restaurants and maritime culture, as well as activities like polo, horseback riding, and golf. The beaches stretching from Estepona to Sotogrande offer kilometers of sand dotted with charming chiringuitos, providing endless hidden gems to discover.
The location is ideal, favoring an architecture of spacious open areas that capture the Andalusian sun at all hours of the day, with cool rooms in the summer and wide terraces perfect for enjoying the sun, the scenery, and outdoor living.
Location on the map
Casares, Spain
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return