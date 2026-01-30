Residential quarter Origin

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Residential new build properties in Marbella.
Exclusive new build homes in Marbella with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with incredible penthouses with jacuzzi and spectacular communal areas.
A modern, private and exclusive residential development of 57 homes, designed to provide the perfect balance between privacy, comfort and tranquillity for the whole family.
Offers various types of homes, from 1 to 3 bedrooms, including ground floor apartments and penthouses with large terraces, bright interiors, excellent finishes and an impeccable layout. All penthouses and ground floor apartments include an incredible jacuzzi.
Its communal areas are designed to improve the quality of life with an outdoor swimming pool and an indoor heated swimming pool, gym, coworking area and social club with bar, as well as a large garden area with spaces where you can enjoy life to the fullest all year round.
At the same time, we have prepared a battery of upgrades with which you can improve and personalise the different rooms to your liking. Customisation options are a reality thanks to the Custom Manager service.
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Rio Real, Spain
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