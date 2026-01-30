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Residential quarter Nara Marbella

Marbella, Spain
from
$2,15M
;
20
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ID: 39481
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1876645803
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella

About the complex

This boutique development in Marbella is located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town center and La Cañada shopping center. One villa is already completed and ready to move into, while the remaining homes are currently under construction, offering a fantastic opportunity to acquire a modern property in a prime location on the Costa del Sol. Each villa is built with high-quality Porcelanosa materials and features a modern design spread over three floors plus a solarium. The homes include private gardens with swimming pools and waterfalls, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round. The main floor offers a bright living and dining area with an open-plan kitchen, a guest toilet, and a lift connecting all levels. The first floor includes three spacious bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a dressing room and en-suite bathroom. The lower level provides a versatile multi-purpose room, an additional bedroom with a bathroom, and access to a private two-car garage. The rooftop solarium includes a restroom, pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen, and panoramic sea and mountain views. Additional features include large windows, underfloor heating, air conditioning, home automation, and spacious terraces designed to maximize natural light.

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Marbella, Spain
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Residential quarter Nara Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$2,15M
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