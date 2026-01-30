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Residential quarter Cerquilla 39 B

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,44M
;
13
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ID: 39171
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 839721576
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Osa Menor

About the complex

This exceptional plot enjoys a privileged location in the heart of La Cerquilla, an exclusive residential enclave. It includes a project designed by Diego Tobal, with optional interiors by the renowned Pedro Peña. A distinguished plot located in the heart of La Cerquilla, offering stunning mountain and sea views. The project, one of three designed by Diego Tobal, stands out as the most impressive and elevated within the collection. This project seamlessly blends the natural surroundings with premium materials and refined design. The choice of including interiors by Pedro Peña further enhances the experience of luxury and comfort. The privileged location makes it a unique opportunity. Situated in La Cerquilla, one of Marbella's most sought-after residential areas, the plot offers privacy and exclusivity within the prestigious Golf Valley. This address combines seclusion with convenience, providing easy access to major golf courses, shopping centres and international schools. Its location in Nueva Andalucía ensures proximity to Marbella's iconic Golden Mile, vibrant Puerto Banús and the charming town centre.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

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Residential quarter Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,44M
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