Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe

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Located in the prestigious enclave of Los Flamingos, Benahavís, this stunning contemporary villa combines modern design, privacy, and exceptional panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the golf course. Surrounded by an exclusive, secure, and beautifully natural setting, the property offers a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol.
Distributed across three floors, the villa features 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, all designed with high-quality materials and elegant finishes. Its large floor-to-ceiling windows allow abundant natural light to flood the interiors while creating a seamless connection between indoor spaces and the open sea views.
With a built area of 733 m² on a 1,403 m² plot, the home offers generous indoor and outdoor spaces, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, tranquility, and luxury in every detail.
A unique property that combines contemporary architecture, a prime location, and unrivaled views—perfect as a main residence or an exclusive investment on the Costa del Sol.
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Benahavis, Spain
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