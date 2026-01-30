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Residential quarter Aruna Cabopino Golf

Artola, Spain
from
$1,54M
;
11
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ID: 39170
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1580782191
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Artola

About the complex

A new residential development of flats that epitomise the zenith of contemporary living in Marbella, known for its serene ambience and breathtaking panoramic views stretching from the lush pine tree canopy to the glittering Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive enclave features state-of-the-art flats and penthouses, offering 3 to 4 bedrooms, most with en-suite bathrooms, meticulously arranged to maximise uninterrupted sea and mountain views, spread across two distinct buildings. Nestled in Cabopino, an area famous for its stunning beaches - known as Marbella's most beautiful natural beaches - and its ecologically valuable dune reserve, this community stands out as one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. Residents enjoy various entertainment options and amenities nearby. The gated community features secure perimeter fencing, lush green areas, a communal swimming pool, sauna, gymnasium and a co-working area. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate that Cabopino Golf is just a two-minute walk away, with Santa Clara Golf and Santa María Golf Club Marbella also close by, providing a unique experience for sports enthusiasts. For those looking to relax by the sea, exclusive beach clubs such as Nikki Beach, Siroko Beach Marbella and La Plage Casanis are close by. In addition, the nearby marina of Cabopino offers opportunities for nautical activities or yachting. Nature lovers can explore the impressive Artola Dunes just a few metres away. The nearby beaches, such as Artola-Cabopino and Calahonda, are considered the best natural beaches on the Costa del Sol, perfect for sunbathing and enjoying the sea during the hot summer months. The location is also ideal for families, offering access to prestigious international schools such as The English International College and the German School, which guarantee a high quality education in a multicultural environment. Our commitment to the highest standards is evident in every aspect, especially in its impressive communal areas. Here, residents can enjoy an indoor gym, sauna and modern coworking space. Outside, a carefully landscaped picturesque garden features a magnificent salt water chlorinated communal swimming pool, perfect for creating unforgettable moments with family and friends. The homes have been meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled experience. Each flat has underfloor water heating throughout, ensuring a comfortable temperature in all rooms, while the bathrooms have an electric system for faster heating. With an A energy rating, these homes guarantee low energy consumption and reduced environmental impact, thanks also to the use of aerothermal technology, which optimises the use of renewable energies. In addition, all homes are equipped with home automation systems that allow remote and automated control of various home functions, providing greater comfort and security for residents.

Location on the map

Artola, Spain
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Residential quarter Aruna Cabopino Golf
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from
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