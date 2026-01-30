Residential quarter The Seven

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Discover a collection of contemporary villas nestled in an exclusive gated community on the sun-kissed Costa del Sol.
These exquisite residences are located in the heart of the New Golden Mile, offering a sophisticated living experience just moments away from pristine beaches, world-class golf courses, and the vibrant lifestyle of nearby Estepona and Marbella.
Each home is designed with a focus on modern comfort and elegance, featuring flexible floor plans with up to five bedrooms to perfectly suit your individual needs.
The architecture emphasizes high-end security and refined finishes, including private garages, spacious terraces, and the option for premium additions like a rooftop chill-out area with a jacuzzi.
Set within lush landscapes and offering easy access to top international schools and local amenities, this development represents a rare opportunity for families seeking a secure and high-standard permanent or holiday home.
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Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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