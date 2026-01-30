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Residential quarter The Seven

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$2,28M
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16
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ID: 39192
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 417729766
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

Discover a collection of contemporary villas nestled in an exclusive gated community on the sun-kissed Costa del Sol. These exquisite residences are located in the heart of the New Golden Mile, offering a sophisticated living experience just moments away from pristine beaches, world-class golf courses, and the vibrant lifestyle of nearby Estepona and Marbella. Each home is designed with a focus on modern comfort and elegance, featuring flexible floor plans with up to five bedrooms to perfectly suit your individual needs. The architecture emphasizes high-end security and refined finishes, including private garages, spacious terraces, and the option for premium additions like a rooftop chill-out area with a jacuzzi. Set within lush landscapes and offering easy access to top international schools and local amenities, this development represents a rare opportunity for families seeking a secure and high-standard permanent or holiday home.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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Residential quarter The Seven
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$2,28M
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