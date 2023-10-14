Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Marbella, Spain

4 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€550,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 166 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Granados Golf, Nueva Andalucia, with 3 bedrooms…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Nueva Andalucia, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and c…
€350,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
€979,000

