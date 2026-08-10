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Pool Apartments for sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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30 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish ground-floor apartment with resort-style pool, spa and rooftop social areas located …
$580,734
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Refined new built furnished ground-floor apartment with luxury finishes, gym and lush garden…
$648,144
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Iconic turnkey furnished penthouse with sea views, expansive terrace and tropical gardens, s…
$785,961
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious penthouse with huge terrace, amazing sea views and community pool located in a mod…
$1,74M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
Charming apartment located in a premium resort with elevated gym, heated indoor&outdoor pool…
$912,186
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/3
High-class apartment with terrace and amazing views located in a luxurious residential area …
$783,965
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 587 m²
Floor 2/3
XXL Highend Penthouse in a exclusive building with gym, interior pool and sea view in Marbel…
$4,99M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium ground-floor apartment with iconic views located in a refined resort with wellness s…
$970,790
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/3
Splendid duplex penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and a world-class gym lo…
$1,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Beautiful key ready ground-floor apartment with sun-filled interiors, resort-style pools and…
$570,260
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive turnkey penthouse featuring rooftop terrace with stunning sea vista located in res…
$1,35M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 1
Premium new built apartment with world-class gym, designer kitchen and panoramic terraces, s…
$704,856
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious high end ground floor duplex house with terrace, large garden, private pool and gym…
$1,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
Fantastic apartment with gorgeous sea views, indoor heated pool and wellness center located …
$714,725
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 4
Brilliant penthouse with terrace and captivating sea views in resort offering outdoor&indoor…
$937,493
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Prime apartment with residents’ lounge, fitness studio, and landscaped surroundings, set wit…
$729,699
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Outstanding ground-floor apartment with a breath-taking sea view, world-class gym and indoor…
$757,521
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Key ready high end ground floor apartment with large garden, community pool and stunning sea…
$1,33M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 2
Luxury key ready apartment with stunning sea views, swimming pools and serene gardens locate…
$835,642
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment with stunning sea views, access to a social club, and indoor and outdoor po…
$796,666
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Floor 2/2
New built luxury penthouse with large roof terrace, panoramic views and community pools surr…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury middle-floor apartment with saltwater swimming pool, private terrace and wellness fac…
$835,661
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Key ready highend Penthouse in a exclusive building with gym, interior pool and sea view in …
$2,80M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 3
Ground floor apartment in a luxury building with gym, interior pool and sea view in Marbella…
$1,38M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3
Stylish turnkey penthouse with panoramic mountain views, gourmet social spaces and pools loc…
$648,521
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/3
Brilliant middle-floor apartment with saltwater pool, sea-view terrace and private parking, …
$679,263
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
First line beach garden duplex in prestigious urbanization, Puerto Banus Marbella. Facing th…
$2,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 2022 Alminar de Marbella is the best example of adaptation to a uniq…
$494,918
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Property types in Marbella

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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