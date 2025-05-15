Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Marbella, Spain

Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 129 m²
New Development: Prices from € 860,000 to € 1,795,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$852,086
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 95 m²
New Development: Prices from € 450,000 to € 1,010,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$447,793
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 71 m²
New Development: Prices from € 205,500 to € 366,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$204,492
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 173 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 2,300,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,19M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ground Floor Apartment, Puerto Banús, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Built 229 m², …
$1,45M
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 115 m²
New Development: Prices from € 315,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$315,311
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Other available apartments in the complex 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 565.000,00 € FULLY FURNISHED…
$1,19M
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 64 m²
New Development: Prices from € 180,000 to € 563,000. [Beds: 1 - 4] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$179,117
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 44 m²
New Development: Prices from € 183,000 to € 469,500. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$182,102
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 2022 Alminar de Marbella is the best example of adaptation to a uniq…
$494,918
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 109 m²
New Development: Prices from € 430,000 to € 920,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$430,425
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 115 m²
New Development: Prices from € 289,000 to € 359,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$283,318
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 171 m²
New Development: Prices from € 755,000 to € 1,359,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$747,246
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
$789,869
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 360,000 to € 757,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$356,687
