  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Marbella, Spain

29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
New project in Marbella, a modern private residential complex located in the heart of the Go…
$883,805
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 129 m²
New Development: Prices from € 860,000 to € 1,795,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$852,086
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 95 m²
New Development: Prices from € 450,000 to € 1,010,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$447,793
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 71 m²
New Development: Prices from € 205,500 to € 366,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$204,492
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 173 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 2,300,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,19M
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Planta Media Apartment, New Golden Mile, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Built 122 m…
$269,955
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Apartment in the center of Marbella near the football field. This apartment includes 1 doubl…
$379,663
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ground Floor Apartment, Puerto Banús, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Built 229 m², …
$1,45M
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Apartments in Marbella, Malaga, Costa del Sol An innovative project in Marbella consisting o…
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,17M
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 115 m²
New Development: Prices from € 315,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$315,311
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Other available apartments in the complex 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 565.000,00 € FULLY FURNISHED…
$1,19M
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New project in Marbella, a modern private residential complex located in the heart of the Go…
$537,737
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 64 m²
New Development: Prices from € 180,000 to € 563,000. [Beds: 1 - 4] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$179,117
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
First line beach garden duplex in prestigious urbanization, Puerto Banus Marbella. Facing th…
$2,00M
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Investment in spectacular 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalpin Banus, Marbella - Puerto…
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 2022 Alminar de Marbella is the best example of adaptation to a uniq…
$494,918
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Apartments in Marbella, Malaga, Costa del Sol A spectacular project of apartments and pentho…
$861,458
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 109 m²
New Development: Prices from € 430,000 to € 920,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$430,425
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,57M
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Apartments in Marbella, Malaga, Costa del Sol A spectacular project of apartments and pentho…
$1,58M
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 115 m²
New Development: Prices from € 289,000 to € 359,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$283,318
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 171 m²
New Development: Prices from € 755,000 to € 1,359,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$747,246
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large corner terrace (30 m2) and open views to Miraflores …
$200,800
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
$789,869
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A great opportunity!!! Do not miss! Apartment in the center of Marbella, just 5 minutes walk…
$339,944
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunnishing newly renovated due to the newest technologies apartment in the heart of the Gol…
$799,867
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 360,000 to € 757,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$356,687
