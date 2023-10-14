Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Marbella, Spain

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€540,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€699,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€840,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€850,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€860,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€1,45M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
Quality Designed Apartments with Sea and Mountain View in Privileged Location in Marbella Ne…
€413,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
Quality Designed Apartments with Sea and Mountain View in Privileged Location in Marbella Ne…
€371,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
Quality Designed Apartments with Sea and Mountain View in Privileged Location in Marbella Ne…
€403,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€810,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€660,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€508,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€495,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€408,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€395,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€680,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€630,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€660,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€851,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€525,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€445,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€360,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€790,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in a Renovated Modern Complex in Marbella This development is locat…
€415,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in a Renovated Modern Complex in Marbella This development is locat…
€320,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 147 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale and rental in Samara, Marbella East, with 2 bedrooms, …
€424,750

