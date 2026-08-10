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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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53 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$542,090
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish ground-floor apartment with resort-style pool, spa and rooftop social areas located …
$580,734
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Refined new built furnished ground-floor apartment with luxury finishes, gym and lush garden…
$648,144
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/4
Iconic turnkey furnished penthouse with sea views, expansive terrace and tropical gardens, s…
$785,961
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious penthouse with huge terrace, amazing sea views and community pool located in a mod…
$1,74M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning furnished turnkey penthouse with private pool & rooftop terrace located in a resort…
$1,58M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$686,116
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Rooftop Swimming Pool in Marbella The apartments are located in t…
$571,373
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$1,33M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Rooftop Swimming Pool in Marbella The apartments are located in t…
$519,430
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
Charming apartment located in a premium resort with elevated gym, heated indoor&outdoor pool…
$912,186
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$702,752
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Properties in a Coveted Area 1 km from the Beach in Marbella, Spain These outstandin…
$1,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 5
Elegant Properties in a Coveted Area 1 km from the Beach in Marbella, Spain These outstandin…
$1,05M
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Apartments in Comprehensive Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella The apartments are …
$1,77M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Views by Golf in Marbella This new exclusive proj…
$2,08M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Beautiful key ready ground-floor apartment with sun-filled interiors, resort-style pools and…
$570,260
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Stylish Properties Near the Amenities in Marbella The properties are in a complex in Marbell…
$529,334
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive turnkey penthouse featuring rooftop terrace with stunning sea vista located in res…
$1,35M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Apartments in Comprehensive Complex with Rich Amenities in Marbella The apartments are …
$971,301
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 1
Premium new built apartment with world-class gym, designer kitchen and panoramic terraces, s…
$704,856
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious high end ground floor duplex house with terrace, large garden, private pool and gym…
$1,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$875,231
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
Number of floors 3
High-End Apartments with Spacious Terraces on Marbella's Golden Mile This new development is…
$6,18M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$1,05M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Rooftop Swimming Pool in Marbella The apartments are located in t…
$600,230
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$895,987
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$727,629
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Mediterranean Homes with Resort-Style Amenities in Marbella West Marbella is one of the Cost…
$3,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Rooftop Swimming Pool in Marbella The apartments are located in t…
$546,593
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Property types in Marbella

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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