Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro Alcantara
193
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 129 m²
New Development: Prices from € 860,000 to € 1,795,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$852,086
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 95 m²
New Development: Prices from € 450,000 to € 1,010,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$447,793
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 71 m²
New Development: Prices from € 205,500 to € 366,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$204,492
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 173 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 2,300,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Apartment in the center of Marbella near the football field. This apartment includes 1 doubl…
$379,663
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Apartments in Marbella, Malaga, Costa del Sol An innovative project in Marbella consisting o…
$1,25M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 115 m²
New Development: Prices from € 315,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$315,311
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 64 m²
New Development: Prices from € 180,000 to € 563,000. [Beds: 1 - 4] [Baths: 1 - 4] [Built siz…
$179,117
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
First line beach garden duplex in prestigious urbanization, Puerto Banus Marbella. Facing th…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 44 m²
New Development: Prices from € 183,000 to € 469,500. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$182,102
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 109 m²
New Development: Prices from € 430,000 to € 920,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$430,425
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 115 m²
New Development: Prices from € 289,000 to € 359,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$283,318
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 171 m²
New Development: Prices from € 755,000 to € 1,359,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$747,246
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunnishing newly renovated due to the newest technologies apartment in the heart of the Gol…
$799,867
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 360,000 to € 757,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$356,687
Leave a request

Property types in Marbella

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go