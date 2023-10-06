Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Baixa

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
350
l Alfas del Pi
319
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
242
Altea
111
la Nucia
32
13 properties total found
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
Area 112 m²
Floor 13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 10/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€984,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€548,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
Floor 4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
€329,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000

Property types in la Marina Baixa

apartments
houses

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir