Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Baixa

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
350
l Alfas del Pi
319
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
242
Altea
111
la Nucia
32
521 property total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
5 room house with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,20M
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11
We present an apartment on the eleventh floor with two bedrooms in Benidorm. The apartment i…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€663,000
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
Area 112 m²
Floor 13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€640,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new ecological villa with its own plot and swimming pool in the city of Alfas d…
€752,000
4 room house with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxurious villa with stunning sea views, located on the slope of the mountain, …
€2,65M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 22/24
We present a new closed residential complex in the city of Benidorm. Benidorm is the most co…
€510,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
We present a chic new apartment in the city of Benidorm. The apartment is located 50 meters …
€955,000
4 room house with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
We present the villa under construction in a modern style with views of the mountains and th…
€160,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 10/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€984,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€548,000

Property types in la Marina Baixa

apartments
houses

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir