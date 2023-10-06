Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

70 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
€680,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Newly built villas in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. Loc…
€349,900
3 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
€305,900
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
An impressive glass tower with stunning sea views, located just a few meters from the beach …
€1,05M
3 room house with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 298 m²
Luxury apartments are located on the first line of the beach, have breathtaking views of the…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
DescriptionLuxurious apartment in a gated residential condominium with panoramic sea views, …
€975,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
DescriptionA new 3-room apartment in Spain, in Benidorm – 160.000 euros.Location: Benidorm, …
€160,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
€550,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
€783,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€446,115
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
€1,03M
5 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 371 m²
€1,25M
4 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
€765,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€750,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 343 m²
€499,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
€720,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
€900,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
€459,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 263 m²
€459,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
€386,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 436 m²
€629,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Finestrat, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
€1,88M
4 room house with swimming pool in Altea, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
€2,28M

