Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
164
Orihuela
60
Pilar de la Horadada
200
Rojales
46
Show more
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
74 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
$192,717
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$236,858
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$237,827
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Top floor bungalow for sale, 66 m2 house with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room with firepla…
$145,883
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$194,713
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
$250,855
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Solarium: 64 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrac…
$196,882
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
$316,531
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$258,283
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Leave a request
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Bungalow for sale ground floor with two houses and independent entrances in Torre la Mata, T…
$263,774
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 74 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Bui…
$201,221
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Beautiful top floor bungalow with solarium for sale in the Nueva Torrevieja area, a few mete…
$102,280
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$194,713
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$269,050
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the heart of Aguas Nuevas, one of the most representative areas of Torrevieja, is this co…
$177,644
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Ground floor bungalow in residential in Los Balcones, Torrevieja. The residential consists o…
$247,517
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go