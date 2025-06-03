Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Bungalows in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

96 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LA FINCA GOLF New Build residential complex of bungalow apartments …
$258,557
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$236,858
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
$258,171
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New residential complex at Los Balcones(Torrevieja) This is an exclusive residential comple…
$296,073
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale on the corner with a 35 m2 terrace , in Torreblanca , Torrevi…
$118,322
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$260,437
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$237,827
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$269,050
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$242,134
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Garden: 30 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.There …
$162,713
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
New residential complex made up of 136 luxury homes built with top quality materials. Each o…
$258,283
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$322,881
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$194,713
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$227,255
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
$214,249
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Solarium: 64 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, terrac…
$196,882
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
$316,531
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$275,509
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Bungalow for sale ground floor with two houses and independent entrances in Torre la Mata, T…
$263,774
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN LOS BALCONES (TORREVIEJA) Fantastic new construction projec…
$268,081
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale in the Torreta 2 area, near the Habaneras shopping center in …
$70,519
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
$253,114
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Bui…
$201,221
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$290,582
