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Villas with Private Pool in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
174
Torre-Pacheco
117
San Pedro del Pinatar
47
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
54
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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Brightful villa offering private swimming pool, charming garden and rooftop terrace set in a…
$376,892
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Fantastic villa with pool, located inside a prestigious resort with a beach lagoon, padel co…
$342,525
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Brilliant villa with swimming pool, expansive rooftop terrace and private parking area locat…
$359,708
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OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Refined villa with a private pool, rooftop sun-drenched terrace and and designer interiors i…
$449,062
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Premium villa with golf resort access, private swimming pool and charming garden located in …
$571,638
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Fantastic villa with private swimming pool, rooftop terrace and open-plan living, set in a p…
$457,081
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Amazing villa with panoramic views, private plunge pool and lushed courtyard located in an e…
$376,892
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Charming massive villa with private pool, English patio basement and luxury finishes set in …
$949,675
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Luxury villa with a sunny rooftop terrace, private swimming pool and lushed gardens located …
$308,158
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Opulent turnkey villa with rooftop terrace located in a resort with beach lagoon, restaurant…
$449,062
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Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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