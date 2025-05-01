Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
40
Torre Pacheco
75
Los Alcazares
90
San Javier
31
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
71 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
$363,623
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
$354,397
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms semidetached villa in a modern style in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached houses with…
$468,493
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
$458,864
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$239,900
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
$330,926
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas near the golf and the beach in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached h…
$395,600
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
$419,824
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Calida Each home has 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 fu…
$403,468
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$943,242
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$425,168
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
$686,876
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
$436,072
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
$511,423
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$245,045
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Costa Calida, Murcia A complex made up of 8 semi-detache…
$269,342
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
$387,111
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this Charming Villa in San Javier Located in the beautiful city of San Javier, in t…
$331,927
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia A luxury complex consisting of 4 houses with p…
$356,251
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$515,256
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$374,571
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
$466,898
Leave a request

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go