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Lakefront Villas for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

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Fuente Alamo de Murcia
45
Los Alcazares
166
Torre-Pacheco
123
San Pedro del Pinatar
48
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Brilliant villa with private pool, large terrace, garden, basement and amazing views to the …
$648,191
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic huge villa with large terrace, large garden and private pool located close to the …
$518,965
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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