Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
40
Torre Pacheco
75
Los Alcazares
90
San Javier
31
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
51 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
$330,926
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$243,270
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$239,900
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$652,636
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
$419,824
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$211,418
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$943,242
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$742,599
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
$686,876
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 233 m2.Plot size: 631 m2.Terrace: 168 m2, garden: 256 m2.Privat…
$795,036
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
$436,072
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$245,045
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
$298,306
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$515,256
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$374,571
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$631,918
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 301 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Dolores, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of 28 one-level semi-…
$287,880
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
$430,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$437,272
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$806,935
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 430 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$564,070
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$757,865
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
$371,549
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$488,523
Leave a request

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go